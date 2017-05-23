High winds knock out service for Blue Ridge customers

High wind near Walhalla yesterday afternoon took out electric power service to nearly 350 customers of the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative. The trouble area was SC 183 and the vicinity of Country Junction. Blue Ridge’s Terry Ballenger said, “We had tear downs on two single-phase power lines and a tree limb that fell across a three-phase line. It took our crews about an hour and a half to repair all the damage and then restore service. In all, 344 Blue Ridge members had their service interrupted.”

