Highlands of Keowee new home development

A new home development is planned within the Salem water service area, and tonight town leaders will consider an agreement to provide water service to the Highlands of Keowee. The project, by WAB Land, LLC, is to be 195 acres and 68 single-family home lots. Part of the proposed agreement before Town Council requires WAB Land to build, at its expense, “all water mains, hydrants, lot services, special appurtenances as well as any required well sites, wells, tanks, pump station(s) or other production facilities (Water System) necessary to serve the Development….”

