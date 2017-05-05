Hipps’ civil trial date to be set next year

The trial to decide the Pioneer Rural water plant project has been set—the last week of August in Oconee County. But a certain trial date to decide another major civil case is nearly a year away. That’s the one in which parents seeking $25 million dollars to account for the unexplained death of their son, the late Tucker Hipps, a Clemson student. According to a timeline announced by Judge Robin Stillwell, a date certain trial is to be set on or after March 26. In the meantime, the attorneys for the various parties have been given deadlines by Stillwell to finish depositions, to challenge witnesses, and to complete other legal matters associated with the lawsuit. Clemson University and the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity are among the defendants.

