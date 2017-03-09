His name is Chris Eleazer

A Clemson man will take on the responsibility later this month of a newly-created and important Oconee County government job. He’s Chris Eleazer, and the job is that of assistant director of the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority. The sewer commissioners met Eleazer last night, after a committee of three had considered 20 applications and had interviewed two others. Bob Faires, committee vice chairman, says Eleazer is a former state D-HEC employee and currently works as collections system manager for Renewable Water Resources in Greenville. In the capacity of number two at the county treatment plant, Eleazer will work alongside Bob Winchester, the long-time executive director of the JRSA. Winchester is only the second director in the 37-year history of the sewer plant. At least two of the commissioners see Eleazer as someone who could succeed Winchester, when Winchester eventually vacates his position.



