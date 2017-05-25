Holiday driving can be a killer!

The unofficial start of summer begins this weekend with the Memorial Day weekend. And the Oconee Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to travel safe. “According to a recent release from AAA Carolinas, we could see the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005,” says Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt. “The release from AAA Carolinas stated that an estimated 565,000 South Carolinians would be traveling 50 miles or more from home, with 497,000 of those traveling on the roads and highways….” The Sheriff’s Office offers these tips regarding travel safety on the roads and highways:

· Expect quite a bit of company as you travel in your vehicle, so be patient and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

· Traffic volume may pick up as soon as lunchtime Friday and continue off and on through the early evening hours as many individuals may take tomorrow off to make it a four day weekend or to go on vacation. Some individuals and families may be returning from vacation this weekend as well. Regardless, expect traffic volumes to be heavy off and on during the entire weekend.

· Even though most if not all road construction projects will be suspended during the Memorial Day weekend, speed limits in these areas will need to continue to be obeyed. Also, look out for lane shifts in these areas as well as construction equipment on the side of the road. Normal protocol is for construction work to be suspended sometime Friday afternoon until midnight Memorial Day night.

· Make sure that your vehicle is ready for summer travel. Check the air pressure in your tires according to the guidelines provided by your vehicle’s manufacturer. Also, make sure all fluids are checked and are at their proper levels. As well, check your belts, hoses and brakes and make sure your spare tire is properly inflated too, and if you need to change your tire, make sure you have the proper equipment in order to do that.

· Before your travel, make sure you plan out your travel route and notify a family member or close friend of your travel route and when you expect to arrive at your destination. Also, plan an alternate destination route in case a detour is put in place along your primary route. Make sure your cell phone batteries are fully charged and/or that you do have a charger in your vehicle. In case you vehicle breaks down, it is a good idea to have some extra food and water handy.

· The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to not drink and drive, regardless of whether you are operating a vehicle or boat or watercraft. It is always a good practice to have a designated driver. Drivers also should not text or do anything that could cause a distraction. Also, make sure to buckle your seat belts, regardless if you are a passenger or the driver.

· Bear in mind that open containers are not allowed in parks and recreation areas that are operated by Oconee County.

“We encourage everyone to be safe this weekend as we all remember those members of the Armed Services of the United States that made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “Please know that our Uniform Patrol Division will be conducting our normal and full patrol operations throughout the entire weekend. Our Marine Units will also be providing enforcement and safety operations on our county lakes this weekend too. The Sheriff’s Office will also be performing enforcement activities at our county parks and recreation areas. As always, our E-911/Communications Center will be fully staffed and ready to take calls for service so if you should need the Sheriff’s Office to respond, please call and our officers will respond to those calls.”