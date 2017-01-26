Holly Springs to be Oconee’s next fire department

A small, rural community between Long Creek and Westminster is organizing its own volunteer fire department. Charlie King, Oconee Fire Chief, this week announced Holly Springs is next in line to join the countywide system of rural fire protection. The community is home to a fire substation. King said this morning, “Members of the Long Creek and Cleveland stations began a ‘grass roots’ campaign last fall to seek new members from the Holly Springs Community to volunteer. To date, there are 16 new volunteers. Many are undergoing basic fire fighters and driver training. While they have apparatus and basic equipment, we are trying to obtain the needed turnout gear, personal protective clothing for each member. The new volunteers will answer calls with the support of the three surrounding stations until their training is complete. There is always room for more help from members of the community with varying backgrounds and no previous experience.”

