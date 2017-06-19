Home fire in the Friendship Community
Fire destroyed a home yesterday morning in the Friendship Community near Seneca. Reports received by 101.7/WGOG NEWS indicate the fire occurred in a mobile home on Mee Maw Lane near Buck Owens Drive.
