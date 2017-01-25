Home invasion at Townville

An early morning home invasion was reported today in Townville, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office says there are two suspects—both of whom wore bandanas and the kicked the door in. The crime was reported on Peachtree Lane where, at gunpoint, cash and electronic items were stolen. The victim believes the robbers were in a red car. No one was hurt in the incident and the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information on what took place on Peachtree Lane in Townville, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

