Homeless shelter guest accused of stealing car
An Anderson man has been arrested and charged with stealing a car in Seneca. Police records state the arrested man, Christian Robert Turner, was a guest at the Our Daily Rest homeless shelter in Seneca when the car theft occurred. The crime occurred February 19. The Seneca police used surveillance footage to implicate the 25-year old Turner as having been seen exiting a back door of the East Main Street building, getting into a 2001 Honda CRV in the parking lot, and driving away. The police quote the owner of the car as saying the key had been removed from his key chain.