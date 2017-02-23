Horace McKinley Bearden Jr.

Seneca – Horace “Ken” McKinley Bearden, Jr., 63, passed away Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at his residence in Seneca, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, February 24th at Seneca Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 1-2 pm prior to services at Seneca Baptist Church. Memorials may be made in his memory to Seneca Baptist Church, 108 South Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

