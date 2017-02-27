Hospice festival big success

The annual Hospice of the Foothills Christmas Tree Festival raised a record high of $167,817.96. The festival is now in its 13th year. Festival co-chair Edna Rider said, “We are thrilled that so many people in our community love the Christmas Tree Festival and look forward to supporting it every year. People love to support GHS Hospice of the Foothills while celebrating the start of the holiday season.” This year’s festival earned more in ticket sales than in previous years and the Pass the Purse event and the Gala Auction brought in more money than any year in the past. Every event in the week-long event was successful. The 2016 Festival garnered $7,000 more than the 2015 Festival. Since the Christmas Tree Festival began in 2004, it has raised more than $1,303,529 for Hospice of the Foothills. This year’s proceeds will be used to support the Crippen Endowment for GHS Hospice of the Foothills. Cortni Nationals, manager of the Oconee Memorial Hospital Foundation, said, “Having an endowment is so important to the future of Hospice of the Foothills,” Nations said. “Now that we have exceeded $1 million in the Crippen Endowment, a portion of the earnings can be spent each year to enhance the services of Hospice of the Foothills in Oconee, Anderson and Pickens counties. Funds could be utilized for charity care, new programs, patient equipment and other needs that may arise. The 2016 event was dedicated to the memory of Cynthia Bush, one of the founders of the Christmas Tree Festival, who passed away in May. Work is underway for the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival which will be held November 28 – December 1.

