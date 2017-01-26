Hospital officials address department store urmor

At least for now, officials of Oconee Memorial Hospital are shooting down a rumor that acreage on hospital grounds is being made available for a department store. The rumor that reached 101.7/WGOG NEWS this week was a department store would build on 12 hospital acres. But Hunter Kome, president of the Oconee Memorial campus of GHS, said, “We’re looking at various options to facilitate the YMCA project, but not a department store. As soon as we have a definite plan, we will let you know….” And Cecil Turner, chairman of the board that governs hospital property, acknowledged there are rumors, but said, “We have nothing to share at this time.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+