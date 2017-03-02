House OKs funds for highway work

If the bill approved by the House of Representatives becomes law, South Carolina’s gas pump tax will increase gradually over five years. And, for that, the state’s transportation chief will be grateful. Christy Hall’s reaction to the approval of House Bill 3516 is that additional and re-curring money will be available for the state’s crumbing roads and bridges. Deferred maintenance has resulted in 54% of the state’s 42,000 miles of highways now rated in “poor condition.” The overall cost of repairing the poor roads has mounted to $8 billion. Secretary Hall said the cost of poor roads is measured in more than just dollars and cents. “South Carolina leads the entire nation in the number of highway deaths,” she said. “An increase in funding can lead to proper maintenance and the beginning of a targeted safety improvement program on rural highways where a majority of deaths occur,” she added.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+