How do long-range plans address Clemson traffic?

Clemson will be the location for one of 10 meetings across the upstate that will address the draft of a long-range transportation plan covering the Greenville-Pickens area. The “GPATS” Horizon 2040 plan contains recommendations on how state and federal transportation money is spent in places such as Clemson, Pickens, and Greenville, and public comment is requested. The meetings will follow a drop-in format. The Clemson meeting will be 4 to 7 pm Tuesday, May 23 in the council chambers at the Clemson City Hall.

