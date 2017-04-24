Hoyt Powell

Fair Play – Hoyt Andrew Powell, Jr., 84, husband of Dever Timms Powell, 566 W. Pine Grove Road, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Beaverdam Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

