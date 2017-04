Walhalla officials say the city received one bid to re-surface the Littleton parking lot, which has been leased to the city as part of Walhalla’s continuing effort to inject new vitality into the downtown. Scott Parris, interim administrator, says Hubbard Paving’s offer to re-pave the parking lot off Main Street is $24,125. That bid will be submitted to the city council for approval.

