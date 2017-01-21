Human remains found in Pickens County

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, investigation has started in the case of the remains of a man found Friday morning in a wooded area near J & D Drive between the Pickens Highway and 178. The adult male was fully clothed and found within close proximity to a nearby campsite. Evidence at the scene indicated that the man had been deceased for several days; however, there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy has been requested by the Pickens County Coroner to confirm the manner and cause of death. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office were conducting a visual search of the area with the assistance of a helicopter from the SC Law Enforcement Division when the body was found. A Pickens County man previously reported missing since mid-November was believed to have been living on the property in a makeshift campsite. Detectives are waiting for the results from the pending autopsy to confirm if there is a connection between the missing man and the deceased.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+