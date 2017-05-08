I-85 repairs in Atlanta

If you have to travel to Atlanta on a regular basis you will be happy to learn the Georgia Department of Transportation predicts that the collapsed section of I-85 should be repaired by the end of the month. G-DOT officials say the work is ahead of schedule and the section of the Interstate near the Piedmont Road exit should be completed by Memorial Day. They had said the bridge would not be done before the end of June, but good weather has allowed crews to work 24-7 to fix the bridge. The bridge collapsed March 30 after a massive fire under the bridge caused it to crumble. Authorities say the fire was set by a homeless man who has since been arrested. G-DOT officials said reconstruction of the bridge will cost up to $16.6 million.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+