I-95 safety improvements

A 33-mile section of I-95 in South Carolina from the Georgia line running through Jasper County is the focus of an SC DOT project which will be explained during a public meeting next week in Ridgeland. The federally funded is considered an example of the types of improvements needed to improve safety and reduce traffic deaths and injuries on roads in rural South Carolina. The work would involve adding safety features to try to keep vehicles on the road and improving the clear zone, the unobstructed area beyond the edge of the roadway, to allow drivers to stop safely or regain control of a vehicle that leaves the traveled way. Improvement of the clear zone will require tree removal in various locations throughout the corridor, select placement of cable barrier, minor grading and the strategic placement of steel beam guardrail in select locations to protect wetlands areas and/or steep slopes. More information is available on SCDOT’s website at http://www.scdot.org/inside/I95_Safe/default.aspx

