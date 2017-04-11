“I am worried about escalation over there” (N. Korea)
Congressman Jeff Duncan admits he’s worried about North Korea and tensions that might lead to an action. When asked this afternoon if he’s worried about a North Korean nuclear threat, Duncan said, “I’m worried about escalation over there, sure enough,” Duncan said. The Third District representative spoke to 101.7/WGOG NEWS, as he was about to start a tour this afternoon of the Oconee-Pickens offices of the state Vocational Rehabilitation Department.