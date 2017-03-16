Ice thought responsible for string of morning wrecks

A truck driver called the Clemson Police Department Thursday morning at 6:25 am reporting icing on the bridge separating Clemson from Oconee County on Highway 123. Temperatures were well below freezing and the area was under a freeze warning at the time. The icing, according to the caller, was coming from water put off by a sprinkler across 123 from the bridge. Several car accidents resulted with back up as far back as Blue Ridge Orthopedics at one point. At the same time an unrelated, but serious, accident happened near Seneca High School and Radio Station Road on Wells Highway.

