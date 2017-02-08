If needed, Wayne McCall will foot the bill!

At the Oconee County Council table last night there was discussion about the need for better communications for the operations staged in Walhalla by the Joseph Sullivan Nursing Center of Clemson University. Once a week, the university’s nursing division provides free health services to those who can’t afford them from an office in the former health department in Walhalla. But County Councilman Wayne McCall said without a dedicated fax line, there’s no way to electronically transmit medical records. McCall requested the county pay the cost of the line, and there was discussion to tap the council’s contingency fund to pay for it. But McCall’s colleague, Julian Davis, said he’d like more information and is concerned that the council might set a precedent, considering there are other non-profits that serve the public. County Administrator Scott Moulder estimated the cost of a dedicated fax and phone line to be about $1 thousand dollars a year. Discussion ended when McCall said if the council does not approve the request, he’ll pay it personally.

