If you drink, designate a driver!

A reminder today from the Oconee Sheriff’s Office about the dangers of drinking and driving. For some, it’s a popular past time during the holidays. But Jimmy Watt, sheriff’s spokesman, recommends that those who consume the spirits to have a designated driver and make sure everyone in your car is wearing a seatbelt. To protect home and property, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw offers these tips:

· If you are going to be gone from home for the next several days, put your lights on an automatic timer.

· Have a neighbor or close friend or family check up on your property and have newspaper and mail delivery stopped.

· Turn on lights and music or the TV in your home to give the appearance that someone is there and make sure all doors and windows are locked.

· Place gifts in places in your home where they cannot be seen from the outside and if possible, be sure to plan to be home for deliveries of items ordered online.