Impassioned plea on behalf of adult literacy

Westminster Rotarians were urged to act and spread the word about the need to help reduce the problem of adult illiteracy. The plea came from Judith Prince of Greenville, literacy chairperson for the Rotary district. Prince game examples of the importance of adult literacy and how it can be an obstacle for illiterate adults to function in the world. She drew a parallel to illiteracy and Oconee’s family poverty rate of 19%. Rotarians and other civic leaders can help by offering GED scholarships in the Adult Education program operated by Oconee public schools.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+