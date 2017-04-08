Improvements to Boy Scout 45 Hut

Gutter work and new barbecue pits are among the additions to the Scout Hut for Troop 45 on N. Catherine Street in Walhalla. John Burnside, a scout helper, says the troop has benefited from donations of labor and materials from community members who believe in Boy Scout values that are instilled in boys 11 to 18 years old. Currently, Troop 45 numbers 16 Scouts who are pursuing their Eagle badges. You can help the scouting in Walhalla by your purchase of a $5 dollar ticket for this year’s barbecue fundraiser. The event will be 11 a-m to 2 pm Saturday, April 29. Tickets are available from John Burnside or other involved with Troop 45.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+