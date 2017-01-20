Improving the safety of South Carolina rural roads

In the opinion of the state’s transportation secretary, $50 million would be a good start in lowering the numbers of deaths that result from accidents on rural roads. Christy Hall told the transportation commissioners, “South Carolina has the deadliest roads in the nation. Nearly 30% of our rural fatal and serious injury crashes take place on just 5% of our highway system outside of our urban areas.” Hall noted that “Our Interstate highways and WE primary routes in our rural areas are the deadliest roads in the state.” The South Carolina DOT suggests these solutions rumble strips, raised pavement markings, high reflective signs, wider pavement markings, guardrail, specialized pavement treatments, wider shoulders, paved shoulders, wider clear zones adjacent to the roadways and relocating drainage ditches further away from roadways. Yesterday in a meeting with district traffic engineer Eric Dillon, Oconee’s state “C” Fund Committee talked about the need to make safer 123 and Davis Creek Road/the Old Clemson-Seneca Highway, as well as the highway changes that might be necessary when Hartwell Village develops near 123 and 93.

