In his words, the new boss at Walhalla City Hall

If you ask him, Brent Taylor will say he believes that his major strength is the ability to listen and empathy with those to whom he is speaking. Taylor, Walhalla’s new administrator, spoke to 101.7/WGOG NEWS this afternoon about 90 minutes before he was scheduled to take part in his first official meeting of the mayor, the council, and the department heads. Any time there’s a new boss in charge, it’s human nature for those below that new boss to wonder if the new boss will accept them. Taylor says his plan is to grasp “a lay of the land” and listen for a time, develop a plan to go forward.

