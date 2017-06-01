Incident on Westminster’s Cornelia Avenue

The police in Westminster are calling a Memorial Day weekend incident a case of aggravated assault involving gunfire. The police were sent around 4 o’clock Sunday morning to a home on Cornelia Avenue and found one man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. According to the police, the wounded man later struck an EMS worker in the ambulance where he was being attended. At the scene, the police say they were told that a second man was hurt when hit by a thrown object.

