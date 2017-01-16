Individual state tax returns may be filed starting January 23

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will begin accepting Individual Income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Income tax returns are due Tuesday, April 18. The dates are consistent with dates set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The announcement includes the following: “While the SCDOR’s anti-fraud measures remain aggressive, we do not anticipate delaying South Carolina Individual Income tax refunds this year. Taxpayers can expect to receive their refund generally within two to four weeks of their filing date.”

