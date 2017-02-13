Inez Owens

Seneca – Edna Inez Clark Owens, 96, widow of the late Adger Ellison Owens, Sr. of 120 Sitton Shoals Road, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will he held 2 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from the chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 115 E Reedy Fork Road, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

