Initial death investigation points to lawnmower mishap

A man near Oakway died yesterday after what authorities suspect was an accident involving a lawn mower near a pond. Coroner Karl Addis says the victim was Michael Treadway of Cottontail Drive, Westminster. Family members found the body Friday evening of the 68-year old Treadway floating in a pond behind him home. According to Addis, the preliminary investigation suggests the death is related to the operation of a zero turn lawn mower. The lawnmower went down a hill into the pond. It is believed this incident may have occurred sometime between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. He was discovered floating in the pond at approximately 7:50 pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday to assist in determining the actual cause of death.