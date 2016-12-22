Intersection re-opens to traffic

The busy Oconee T-intersection of 123 and the Wells Highway near Blue Ridge Orthopedics re-opened to all traffic last evening—after several hours of cleanup and the removal of two wrecked tractor-trailer trucks. The accident occurred yesterday morning during a heavy fog that enveloped parts of Oconee County near Lake Hartwell. What happened was of no surprise to the nearby Lee Household. From their perch above the T-intersection, the Lees for many years have seen the damage from accidents there. Yesterday the Lees, including their granddaughter Vanessa, heard and then saw the accident and the many boxes and packages that spilled from a badly-damaged Dollar General truck.

