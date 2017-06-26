Invitations go out for groundbreaking

Invitations have gone out for a ceremony next month to break ground for Oconee’s newest industrial park—the Industry and Technology Park off s. highway 11. There are already a couple of tenants in the park—Baxter Manufacturing and Hi-Tech Mold Carolina. Even though hiring continues for jobs there, Richard Blackwell of Oconee Economic Alliance says August is the date that a component of BMW cars will start to roll off the production line. Positions for which there are openings are injection mold operator, quality auditor, team leader/trainer, process technician, mold technician, and truck driver. readySC, in cooperation with Tri-County Tech, is assisting in the recruitment and training of the workers. You can apply online at www.sctechjobs.com.

