Is Walhalla a solution for Westminster?

Walhalla Councilman Tjay Bagwell said last night he has spoken informally with Westminster officials about the possibility of his city buying water from Westminster. This morning Westminster Mayor Brian Ramey reacted this way: “We would love to have that opportunity. It would help Walhalla and Westminster in so many ways.” One way that it might help is a revenue stream which would help Westminster’s financial base—especially if the city eventually loses its wholesale water arrangement with Pioneer Rural Water District, which is building its own treatment plant. Walhalla has been pursuing a new treatment plant of its own, but may have to wait between two and eight more months before it finds out if federal agencies will approve a permit to draw water from Lake Keowee.

