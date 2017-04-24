Itron confirms warehouse rental

Itron has confirmed it is renting space in Westminster to help facilitate the addition of a product line to its West Union plant. An Itron corporate officer says her company is temporarily renting warehouse space in Westminster as it prepares the West Union plant to accommodate production from Owenton, Kentucky. Sharelynn Moore, vice president of global marketing and public affairs, said, “We have no long-term plans to use the rented space in Westminster.” 101.7/WGOG NEWS has learned that space in the former TaylorMade building is being adapted for Itron’s gas meter production line which is moving to West Union from Owenton, Kentucky.

