“It’s discouraging”–Seneca park vandalism

The toll of damage last weekend at a Seneca park is estimated at $30 thousand. “Discouraging” was a word uttered in the council chambers last night at City Hall. It’s not the fist time that vandals have tried to destroy what the city has done to create the Blue Ridge Park, on the grounds of the former Blue Ridge High School. But it is considered the worst act of vandalism. City Administrator Greg Dietterick gave the mayor and council a rundown on the damage and said the police have tips with which to pursue those responsible for the deed.

