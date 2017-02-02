It’s the South’s version of Punksutawney Phil

The Lake Hartwell radio station WLHR in Lavonia was represented this Groundhog Day morning near Atlanta, to wait for the appearance of General Beauregard Lee. Folks from across Georgia were in Lilburn when General Lee made his annual appearance. He emerged from his mansion this morning at 7:30 AM to see about 100 smiling faces to greet him. It was a chilly morning with a temperature of 47 degrees in Lilburn with mostly clear skies. Ultimately, General Lee did not see his shadow, which means an early spring.

