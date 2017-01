Westminster – J.D. Suttles, 72, of 153 Tabor Road, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Seneca Health & Rehab. A graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Cross Roads Baptist Church #2 Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

