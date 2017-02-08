Westminster – James Clinton Loggins, 76, husband of Delores “Dee” Smith Loggins, 1417 Dr. Johns Road, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, February 10, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7-9 pm, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

