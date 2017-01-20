James Dickerson

Seneca – James Walter Dickerson, 79, widow of the late Ida Montez Brock Dickerson, of 871 Tokeena Road, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Monday, January 23, 2017 from the Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials in his memory may be made to Calvary Church of God Mem & Women of Action, 10102 Long Creek Hwy., Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY