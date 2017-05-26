James DuBois

Piedmont, SC – James Clifton DuBois, 74, husband of Linda McAlister DuBois, 117 Woods Lane, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Unity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at he residence. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+