James Gibson

Westminster – James Edward Gibson, 82, of 1901 Oakway Road, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at AnMed Hospital. A funeral service will be held 2 pm. Friday, January 20, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in South Union Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of his daughter, Jennifer Guzman. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

