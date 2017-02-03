Tamassee, SC — James “Jim” Marion Alexander, 82, husband of Willie Sue Moss Alexander, of 194 Lewin Way, Tamassee, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2017, at Cheohee Baptist Church with burial to follow at Alexander Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 PM, Sunday, prior to the service, at the church. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Alexander Cemetery Fund, 1031 Cheohee Valley Road, Tamassee, SC 29686. The family is at the residence. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

