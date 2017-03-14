Seneca, SC — James Larry Thompson, 68, husband of Beverly Ann Lee Thompson, of 139 Tokeena Road, Seneca, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House.

A native of Walhalla, SC, Mr. Thompson was the son of the late JB and Christine Gunn Thompson. He was a retired millwright and was a member of the Seneca Masonic Lodge #185 and Reedy Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Thompson is survived by his son: Matthew Lee Thompson of Seneca; daughter: April Thompson Nix of Westminster; brother: Jerry Dean Thompson (Reba) of Seneca; sister: Elaine Thompson of Walhalla; grandchildren: LeAnn Nix, Jessica Smith and Tabitha Smith; great-grandchild: Pheenix; and Wolfie their beloved Pomeranian.

Services are being planned and will be announced as details become available.

Flowers are accepted.

The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.