James Phillips

Seneca – James William Phillips, 53, husband of Candi Lee Phillips, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held 4 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at home of his son, Duncan Fant, 301 Doyle Street, Westminster, SC 29693. Flowers are accepted or memorials in his memory may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 10239 Clemson Blvd. #150, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

