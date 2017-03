Walhalla, SC — James Ray Brock, 84, of Walhalla, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Lakeview Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Coneross Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:30 PM, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Lakeview Assisted Living, Attn: Dawn, 320 Camp Road, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at their respective homes.

