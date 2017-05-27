Seneca, SC — James Thomas “Tommy” Stockman, 72, husband of Sandra Cobb Stockman, of 4022 Sunset Drive, Seneca, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at AnMed Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 29, 2017, at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park with Military Rites. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 PM, Monday, prior to the service, at Hopewell Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the residence. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

