Westminster, SC — James Willis Carter, Sr., 70, husband of Linda Browning Carter, of 694 Poplar Springs Road, Westminster, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017, at AnMed Health Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303. The family is at their respective homes.

