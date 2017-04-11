West Union, SC— Janie Louise Crumpton James, 92, wife of the late Alex James, Jr., of 440 East Main Street, West Union, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at West Union Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to West Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, West Union, SC 29696.The family is at the home, 440 East Main Street, West Union, SC 29696. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

