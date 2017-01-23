Jason Rowland

Westminster – Jason Henry Rowland, 43, of 569 Deborahs Way, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 4 PM, Monday, January 23, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the funeral home. The family is at the residence. Flowers accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

